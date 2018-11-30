In not writing memoir, John McPhee has hit upon its truer form

Certain patterns emerge. McPhee’s focus is not on contemporary life, and “An Album Quilt” offers glimpses of the world when it was more thoroughly controlled, top to bottom, by a small number of men. There’s Bill Wagner, who for more than 45 years oversaw vats of chocolate being churned by granite rollers until the alchemy of stone and heat and motion made Hershey’s taste like Hershey’s. There’s the high-ranking general whom McPhee cannot talk to without speaking to another general before finally learning the first general’s golf score. There are the three men who oversaw the stacks of gold buried in the limestone vault underneath the Federal Reserve Bank in Manhattan. “It’s my gold. I keep it in Al’s house, and Sam handles it,” said Richard Hoenig, an assistant vice president at the Fed — in 1974, when the piece was originally published in the New Yorker. (There are no citations or dates included in the book.) Just Dick, Al and Sam, and the wealth of nations in a hole in the ground in Manhattan. And they’re talking not just with a reporter, but John McPhee — a man upon whom the world turns to a degree too. It’s not just anyone who can go down into the Federal Reserve vault, after all.