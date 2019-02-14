This gorgeous book on NASA’s glory days will inspire the astronaut in all of us

Jules Verne’s space dreams began with a gun. A big one. In his 1865 sci-fi novel “From the Earth to the Moon,” Verne spins a yarn about the Baltimore Gun Club, a weapons society that built a massive cannon — the Columbiad space gun — which would launch three people, including a French poet, in a lunar-ward projectile. When America first landed its men on the moon a little over a century later, the idea was essentially the same, scratch the poet. Three men, an oversized bullet, a little math and a lot of rocket fuel was the recipe to make history forever. In Taschen’s titanic tome, “The NASA Archives: 60 Years in Space,” Verne’s tale serves as a gateway to a galaxy of lavish images, essays and actual mission transcripts that trace our trips to the moon and beyond.