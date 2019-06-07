‘The Queen’ was kidnapper and a grifter — but her welfare scam made her a symbol

Sherwin made a request of that old case file from Michigan. In 1972, Jarvis had indeed staged that burglary of her own apartment. But what the file also revealed was a long trail of treachery. Jarvis had spent decades in motion, shape-shifting and trying to cover her tracks. She kidnapped babies, swindled unsuspecting men and women who fell under her thrall. She tried on multiple identities, (“Dr. Shfolia,” “Dr. Whoyon” among them); she claimed to practice voodoo. Mixed-race — African American and Caucasian — she passed for Irish, Italian, Mexican, Filipino and Hawaiian. She also falsified paperwork to apply for benefits from government social service agencies — and played the system. The “victim” whom Sherwin stood before, two years later, was the same woman: New hair, new name, same con — "Connie Jarvis" was Linda Taylor.