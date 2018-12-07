Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, known for her screenplays, wrote of colliding cultures in her fiction

Jhabvala, a Jewish German refugee to Britain in the final days before World War II broke out, later married Indian architect C.S.H. Jhabvala, living with him in India and raising her children there. Many of the stories in this collection take place there (a few are in America), and according to author Anita Desai, who wrote the introduction (which was also published in the Guardian), Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, “like a great actor, becomes her characters and presents them to us from the inside out, not the outside in. She does not criticise or satirise them — as so many Indian readers accused her of doing — she becomes those she portrays.” According to one obituary after her 2013 death, such accusations emerged from critics only after it was discovered that despite her name, she wasn’t Indian. It’s hard to say how her career would play out now, but her stories do not seem, to this reader anyway, to satirize or criticize Indians or India — elements of satire appear rather in the do-gooder white female characters, and where there is criticism, it is of men and patriarchal structures.