Dave Barry brings humor and dog wisdom to the Festival of Books

Humorist Dave Barry wants to be more like his dog. He realized that both of them were in their 70s, but led different lives. He sat down to talk about his new nonfiction book, "Lessons From Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog," while at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
So what did he learn from his dog? First off, be a little more friendly.
“Dogs keep making friends,” said Barry. “My image is Mr. Wacky Humor Guy, but as is the case with many people who do humor, it’s sort of a way to put up a barrier.”
His job, said Barry, is to write books. So it stands to reason that he’s often on book tours, and his appearance at the Festival of Books would seem to be part of that. But when asked what his next project would be, he blamed the tour for his possible demise.
“I figure this will probably — it will kill me. Then I’ll be dead, so my next project will be death. And then my book will be worth more. I think that’s the purpose of the book tour.”