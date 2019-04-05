Amy Adams to star in Ron Howard's film adaptation of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Reviewing the book for The Times, Jeffrey Fleishman wrote, " 'Hillbilly Elegy' is a white man's take on a culture that is at once stereotyped and mythologized. If read alongside Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'Between the World and Me,' a black father's profound meditation on the racism that may engulf his son, the two would present portraits of the most bitter and volatile forces at play in America today."