Chelsea Clinton’s next children’s book will look at endangered species

Chelsea Clinton's fifth book for young readers will urge children to fight to protect endangered animals, the former first daughter announced this week on Twitter.
"Don't Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe" will be published on April 2 by Penguin imprint Philomel Books.
The publisher describes the book, aimed at children ages 4 through 8, as "a beautiful book about the animals who share our planet — and what we can do to help them survive."
The book will provide tips on how to help endangered species, including "rhinos, tigers, whales, pandas and more," according to the publisher.
Author and artist Gianna Marino, whose books include "Night Animals" and "If I Had a Horse," will provide the illustrations for Clinton's book. The cover features a menagerie of cute beasts, including a giraffe, elephant, polar bear and sea otter.
Clinton's interest in protecting endangered animals goes back more than 20 years. In 1997, she and her mother, First Lady Hillary Clinton, visited Tanzania, where they learned about the poaching of elephants for ivory. Since then, the family's Clinton Global Initiative has sponsored a program to fight elephant poaching in Africa.
"Don't Let Them Disappear" will be Clinton's fifth children's book. Her previous ones include "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!" "Start Now!: You Can Make a Difference," "She Persisted: 13 American Children Who Changed the World" and "She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History."
Clinton's "She Persisted" books, which take their name from Sen. Mitch McConnell's now-famous rebuke of his colleague Sen. Elizabeth Warren, were both bestsellers and have remained popular in the months since they were released. She's not the only popular author in her family — both of her parents have hit the bestseller lists, with Hillary Clinton's 2017 memoir "What Happened" and Bill Clinton's 2018 collaboration with James Patterson, "The President Is Missing," both racking up strong sales.