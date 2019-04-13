Lili Anolik, David Kipen, and Lynell George share the people and places that shaped L.A.

But Kipen also admitted, in crowd-pleasing fashion: “L.A. has a fulcrum every year.” In a way, this is what the panel was really about: that every day and every year and in every corner of this city, things are happening that affect and change the whole. But is there actually a “whole”? Berman answered the final question of the panel by saying, “To me Los Angeles is not a whole.” Unlike most cities, L.A. is a series of small villages, ever-growing, ever-changing — a puzzle whose pieces may never be arranged in the right order, a puzzle which may be more beautiful with its pieces spread in curious, chaotic disarray.