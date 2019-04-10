Ridley Pearson's ‘Super Sons’ unveils a new dynamic duo: Batman and Superman’s kids

My older brother, Brad, was a big fan of comics in the 1950s. I would read his comics secondhand. I remember Superman especially. There's a longer story to my involvement with DC, [but] the short version is: I've written three series that showcase multiple protagonists (teams). It's a tricky balance to make sure no character plays a more important role than another. It was one of the reasons Michele Wells of DC sought me out for this dual-hero series. I knew Adam West as a friend late in his life. I was a childhood "major fan" of his Batman television series. All of this, coupled with the fact that my mother was an illustrator who had a nationally syndicated newspaper column in the 1960s, made taking on this project both an honor and a thrill (and has given me a touch of nostalgia).