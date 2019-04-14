Ruth Reichl, author of 'Save Me The Plums,' talks food, media and revolution

Ruth Reichl, former editor-in-chief of Gourmet magazine — previously a food editor and restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times — released her newest memoir, “Save Me The Plums,” earlier this year, telling a “tale of the end of American magazine media as we knew it.”
The book is also many others things, according to the bestselling author, including a commentary on the revolutionary world of food from 1999 to 2009 and the story of Reichl as a “former Berkeley hippie learning to be a boss of many people.”
Reichl is also the author of the memoirs “Tender at the Bone,” “Comfort Me With Apples,” “Garlic and Sapphires” and the cookbook “My Kitchen Year.”
The award-winning journalist — honored with six James Beard Awards for her journalism, magazine feature writing, and criticism — visited the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books for a video chat above.