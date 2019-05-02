Julie Andrews to publish second memoir this fall

Julie Andrews, the legendary singer, actress and star of "Mary Poppins," "My Fair Lady" and "The Sound of Music," is writing a memoir that will detail her experiences in Hollywood, People magazine reports.
"Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years," co-written with Andrews' daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, will be published this fall by Hachette Books. The book is a sequel to her acclaimed first memoir, "Home: A Memoir of My Early Years."
Hachette said in a news release that the book will cover Andrews' experiences "dealing with the demands of unimaginable success, being a new mother, the end of her first marriage, embracing two stepchildren, adopting two more children, and falling in love with the brilliant and mercurial Blake Edwards."
Andrews married illustrator and set and costume designer and illustrator Tony Walton in 1959; the couple divorced in 1967. In 1969, she married Blake Edwards, the director of "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "10" and "Victor/Victoria." They were married until Edwards' death in 2010.
Andrews' first memoir, "Home," which chronicled the actress' childhood, became a bestseller shortly after its release in 2008.
At an event in Beverly Hills that year, Andrews said she had to overcome her reluctance to discuss her personal life to write the book.
"The success of the book has been dreamlike," she said. "But I've had a fairly acute shyness and reserve all my life, and now I've said to myself, 'Oh, my God, I've got to talk about it!'"
On a webpage for Andrews' memoir, Hachette says that the new book will detail her experiences acting in films like "Mary Poppins," The Sound of Music" and "Victor/Victoria."
In 2015, Andrews reflected on her early career and the sudden fame that came with it in an interview with The Times.
"When I did ‘The Sound of Music’ and 'Mary Poppins' and 'The Americanization of Emily,’ all three were in the can and had not yet been released," she said. "So I was driving around having a fine time learning about how to make movies and enjoying myself enormously, and then they were released and it was quite an assault in a way. But it flares and calms, and that's probably the way it is for everybody in this marvelous business."
In addition to her memoir, Andrews has written several children's books, including "Mandy," "The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles" and "The Great American Mousical."
"Home Work" is set for publication Oct. 15.