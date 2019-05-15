Michael Wolff announces followup to his hit Trump book ‘Fire and Fury’

Michael Wolff's sequel to his blockbuster book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which became a runaway bestseller when it was released last January, will hit bookstore shelves next month, publisher Henry Holt & Co. said in a surprise announcement Wednesday.
Wolff's latest, titled "Siege: Trump Under Fire," instantly becomes one of the most anticipated books of the summer, given the success of its predecessor, which stayed on bestseller charts for several weeks after its release.
On a webpage for the book, Henry Holt describes "Siege" as "an … essential and explosive book about a presidency that is under fire from almost every side."
"A stunningly fresh narrative that begins just as Trump’s second year as president is getting underway and ends with the delivery of the Mueller report, 'Siege' reveals an administration that is perpetually beleaguered by investigations and a president who is increasingly volatile, erratic, and exposed," the publisher said.
"Siege" is the product of 150 interviews with former White House officials and friends of President Trump, according to Axios.
"Fire and Fury" was a surprise hit for Henry Holt, with the publisher rushing to print more copies after its initial run quickly sold out just days after its release. Demand for the book was stoked by the publication of excerpts in which Wolff claimed that Trump didn't expect to win the presidency and didn't know who former House Speaker John A. Boehner was.
Trump helped draw attention to the book by tweeting that Wolff was "a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book."
The book stayed in the headlines after Charles J. Harder, an attorney representing Trump, sent Henry Holt a cease-and-desist letter demanding the book be pulled from publication. The publisher declined.
In its first three weeks of release, "Fire and Fury" sold more than 1.7 million copies, and quickly became the fastest-selling book in Henry Holt's history. A planned television adaptation of the book was announced weeks after the book's publication.
Wolff announced last June that he was writing a sequel to "Fire and Fury," but the details of the book were kept under wraps for almost a year before Holt's surprise announcement.
"Siege" is set for publication June 4.