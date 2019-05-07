7 memoirs about moms to read this Mother's Day

"Blue Nights," Joan Didion: The legendary author's daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne, died of pancreatitis in 2005, just shy of her 40th birthday. Didion's heartbreaking memoir, which tries to reckon with the loss of her daughter, took her a long time to write. "I didn't want to talk about Quintana for a lot of reasons," she told the Times in 2011. "I didn't want to talk about her because I didn't want to talk about her. And the second reason was I didn't know if I had the right to talk about her. It was her life, not mine."