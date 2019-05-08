R.L. Stine’s ‘Little Shop of Monsters’ and ‘Rotten School’ headed to the screen

"Thanks to Yvonne Bernard, Lookout Entertainment and Splash Entertainment, 'The Little Shop of Monsters' will soon be open for business," Stine said. "[Illustrator] Marc Brown and I had great fun dreaming up the craziest monsters ever. We can't wait to see them all come roaring to life in this new series. And I'm looking forward to school being in session with my most rotten book series, 'Rotten School,' onscreen for the first time too." "The Little Shop of Monsters," published in 2015, is Stine's first picture book. Kirkus Reviews praised the book, writing, "Readers are sure to visit this shop again and again for its fantastical creatures and its slightly sinister tone."