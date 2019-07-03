7 captivating books about women’s soccer to fuel your World Cup fever

No matter which team you were rooting for, you've got to admit it was a memorable soccer game — or, if you're British, “soccer game.” (Sorry, the U.S. won, so forget “football match.” We get to name it now.) At any rate, if you're a literature lover looking for a way to kill time before the World Cup final this weekend, you might want to check out these seven books about women making waves in the world's most popular sport: