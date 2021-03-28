THIS IS HOW WE DO BUSINESS We do things differently at Loyola Marymount University. Our graduate business programs transform students into agile professionals and executives who positively impact organizations and society. Small, intimate classes are led by faculty experts who are invested in your success. Real-world examples illustrate key concepts and hands-on projects give you opportunities to apply your new skills. Experienced career coaches work with students to achieve their career goals.

MBA PROGRAM The LMU MBA Program, ranked a top-50 program by U.S. News & World Report, develops agile, innovative and impactful leaders for a changing global business landscape. The program is designed for individuals with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of professional experience. Classes are held in the evenings to accommodate working professionals.

EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAM The LMU Executive MBA Program, ranked No. 27 by U.S. News & World Report, empowers students to redefine their narrative by building capacity for leadership and strategy in a values-driven environment. Designed for mid-career executives with a bachelor’s degree and a significant amount of professional, managerial or entrepreneurial experience, the 22-month program features Saturday only classes.

Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM College of Business Administration

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1911

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED College of Business Administration: 1926 MBA: 1974 EMBA: 2000

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 110

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED



MBA

Executive MBA

JD/MBA

M.S./MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED



Entrepreneurship

Finance

Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBA: 21-36 months EMBA: 22 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS All programs take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester near Playa Vista.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS AACSBm WASC

RANKINGS

U.S. News & World Report graduate rankings:



Entrepreneurship: No. 12

Marketing: No. 23

Accounting: No. 25

Executive MBA: No. 27

Business Analytics: No. 33

Part-Time MBA: No. 50

CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings:



MBA: Tier One

Executive MBA: Tier One

The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine



Entrepreneurship: No. 31



TOTAL COST OF MBA MBA: $85,000 EMBA: $103,000

REQUIRED TESTING MBA: GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants. EMBA: GMAT/GRE not required for applicants who are able to demonstrate - either through past academic performance or work experience - sufficient strength in the areas of quantitative and analytical reasoning.

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS MBA: Visit mba.lmu.edu/infosessions to schedule a virtual appointment with an admission recruiter. EMBA: Sat., Apr. 10, Wed., Apr. 21, Sat., May 1

APPLICATION DEADLINES MBA: July 6, 2021 EMBA: July 6, 2021

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

MBA: Dustin Cornwell, Senior Director dustin.cornwell@lmu.edu

(310) 258-8707

mba.lmu.edu

EMBA: Joe O’Hannigan, Senior Director johannig@lmu.edu

(877) 568-8585

emba.lmu.edu.

Visit cba.lmu.edu/gobeyond to learn more about our programs.

