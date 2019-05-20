Advertisement

Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs

By Associated Press
May 20, 2019 | 6:40 AM
| Detroit
Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs
The Ford logo on the grille of a 2019 F-150 pickup truck (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Ford is almost finished with a major global restructuring and by the time it ends in August the automaker will have shed 7,000 white-collar jobs, the company said Monday.

Ford said the plan will save about $600 million per year by eliminating bureaucracy and increasing the number of workers reporting to each manager.

Advertisement

The cut amounts to 10% of Ford’s global salaried workforce.

In the U.S. about 2,300 jobs will be cut through buyouts and layoffs, the company said. About 1,500 already have happened, and about 500 workers will be let go this week.
Advertisement
Advertisement