Can you trust investment executives who were snared in the college cheating scandal?

Not all the accused have yet been arraigned or entered pleas to felony charges, which include conspiracy and fraud. Some of the bribes they are accused of paying to university coaches and officials were funneled through a purported tax-exempt charity established by William “Rick” Singer, 58, the scam’s ringleader. The government says that several of the accused filed tax returns claiming tax deductions for their payments, and wiretap transcripts entered in court show some asking Singer for receipts to support the deductions.