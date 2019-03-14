USC’s central role in college admissions scandal brings anger and dismay

USC is also different from the other schools because of its history. Over the last decade, it has been hit with a series of scandals that have raised fundamental questions about the university culture. The NCAA slammed the school for violations involving gifts and benefits given by agents to star football player Reggie Bush and basketball player O.J. Mayo. The head coach of its vaunted football team was fired after slurring his words and shouting a profanity at a booster event. The dean of its prestigious medical school was forced out amid allegations of drug use, and his successor resigned after The Times revealed that the university had paid a financial settlement to a student who accused him of sexual harassment.