Disney faces gender pay lawsuit, accused of paying women less than men

The lawsuit was brought by Southern California Disney employees LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moore. Rasmussen works as a manager in product development for Disney in Glendale. In 2017, Rasmussen raised the issue that she was not being compensated fairly, the lawsuit said. At the time, Rasmussen’s base salary was $109,958. Six other men who held the same title were paid $16,000 to nearly $40,000 more, according to the lawsuit. Five months after she brought up the issue, Rasmussen said Disney claimed her salary amount “was not due to gender,” but in November 2018, the company boosted Rasmussen’s pay by $25,000, the lawsuit claims. Even with the pay adjustment, Rasmussen believes she is still making less than men doing similar work.