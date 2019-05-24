Harvey Weinstein reaches $44-million settlement with accusers and creditors

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative $44-million settlement with women who have accused him of sexual assault, creditors of his former studio and the New York Attorney General, according to two people familiar with the arrangement.
The proposed deal, which has not been finalized, was hammered out this week during mediation hearings involving the bankruptcy proceedings for the Weinstein Co., according to the knowledgeable people who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Under the proposed settlement, $30 million would be earmarked for accusers, unsecured creditors and former Weinstein Co. employees, according to one of the people. The remaining $14 million would be used to pay legal fees, this person said.
Insurance companies will likely make the payment on behalf of the Weinstein Co., which filed for bankruptcy last year.
The move comes 19 months after allegations of misconduct were first detailed, unleashing a cascade of allegations from dozens of women who came forward with allegations of assault, rape and verbal abuse. The groundswell gave rise to the #MeToo movement, which prompted Hollywood to take a sobering look at how it conducted business.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the tentative settlement, saying that news of the deal was raised during a bankruptcy court hearing in Wilmington, Del.
The case is a civil matter so it does not alter criminal prosecutions by various law enforcement bodies.
The Hollywood producer behind such Oscar-winning hits as “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and “The King’s Speech” faces accusations from more than 80 women who allege harassment and assault, including actresses Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Paz de la Huerta.
At least a dozen lawsuits have been filed on behalf of accusers.
Weinstein also is facing criminal charges in New York over multiple accusations of sexual assault and is currently out on bail. The former movie mogul has denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex.
In April, Weinstein’s former companies and their officers and directors were dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by 10 women who claim the firms and executives aided the alleged sexual misconduct that led to the movie mogul’s ouster from his namesake company.