Pulitzer Prizes for the Los Angeles Times

Since 1942, The Times has won 45 Pulitzer Prizes, six of which were gold medals for public service.

The Times’ Harriet Ryan, Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for a series of stories that exposed a USC gynecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of students during three decades at a campus clinic.

Engemann Student Health Center on the USC campus in May 2018. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times

More Times Awards

The Los Angeles Times staff won the 2016 breaking news prize for its work chronicling the chaotic, fast-breaking events of Dec. 2, when Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, a married Redlands couple, opened fire at a holiday potluck at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

Diana Marcum for her series exploring six communities struggling under conditions that have left 80% of the state experiencing extreme to exceptional drought.

Mary McNamara for columns that ranged beyond television to examine broader cultural trends and controversies.

For the exposure of corruption in the small California city of Bell where officials tapped the treasury to pay themselves exorbitant salaries, resulting in arrests and reforms.

Ten-year-old Erica Miranda was shot three times in the back, knee and hip while playing basketball outside her home in Compton. Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times

Barbara Davidson for her intimate story of innocent victims trapped in the city's crossfire of deadly gang violence.

Bettina Boxall and Julie Cart for their exploration of the cost and effectiveness of attempts to combat the growing menace of wildfires across the western United States.

Kenneth R. Weiss, Usha Lee McFarling, reporters, and Rick Loomis, photographer, for their richly portrayed reports on the world's distressed oceans, telling the story in print and online, and stirring reaction among readers and officials.

For a courageous, exhaustively researched series exposing deadly medical problems and racial injustice at a major public hospital.

Kim Murphy, for her eloquent, wide-ranging coverage of Russia's struggle to cope with terrorism, improve the economy and make democracy work.

For compelling and comprehensive coverage of the massive wildfires that imperiled a populated region of Southern California.

Nancy Cleeland, Abigail Goldman, Evelyn Iritani and Tyler Marshall for their engrossing examination of the tactics that have made Wal-Mart the largest company in the world with cascading effects across American towns and developing countries.

Dan Neil for his one-of-a-kind reviews of automobiles, blending technical expertise with offbeat humor and astute cultural observations.

William Stall for his incisive editorials that analyzed California's troubled government, prescribed remedies and served as a model for addressing complex state issues.

A government soldier defends a bridge in central Monrovia where a standoff between rebel and government forces held the city under siege. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times

Carolyn Cole for her cohesive, behind-the-scenes look at the effects of civil war in Liberia, with special attention to innocent citizens caught in the conflict.

Alan Miller and Kevin Sack for "The Vertical Vision," a series on the Marines ' vertical-lift Harrier aircraft.

Sonia Nazario for "Enrique's Journey," a series on a boy's odyssey from Central America to find his mother in the U.S.

A young boy and girl race alongside freight train as it moves through the verdant southern Mexico countryside. Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times

Don Bartletti for his photos illustrating "Enrique's Journey"

Barry Siegel for "A Father's Pain, a Judge's Duty, and a Justice Beyond Their Reach," a portrayal of how a child's fate entwined the lives of two good men haunted by their choices.

Alex Raksin and Bob Sipchen for a series of editorials exploring the issues and dilemmas of mentally ill people living on the streets.

David Willman for his reporting on unsafe prescription drugs that had been approved by the U.S. government.

J.R. Moehringer for tracing the harsh racial history of Gee's Bend, Ala., since the Civil War.

Chuck Phillips and Michael A. Hiltzik for their coverage of corruption in the entertainment industry.

For comprehensive coverage of a botched bank robbery and subsequent police shootout in North Hollywood.

Theodora Triggs, 34, cradles daughter Tamika, 3, after shooting heroin. (Clarence Williams / Los Angeles Times)

Clarence Williams for his powerful images documenting the plight of young children with parents addicted to alcohol and drugs.

For the Jan. 17, 1994, coverage of the chaos and devastation in the aftermath of the Northridge earthquake.

For balanced, comprehensive, penetrating coverage under deadline pressure of the second, most destructive day of the Los Angeles riots.

1991: Criticism

David Shaw for his critiques of the way in which the media, including his own paper, reported the McMartin Pre-School child molestation case.

Jim Murray for his sports columns.

Richard Eder for his book reviews.

Michael Parks for his balanced and comprehensive coverage of South Africa.

Howard Rosenberg for his television criticism.

For an in-depth examination of Southern California's growing Latino community by a team of editors and reporters.

Paul Conrad for his editorial cartooning during 1983.

Martin Bernheimer for classical music criticism.

Gaylord Shaw for a series on unsafe structural conditions at the nation's major dams.

Philip P. Kerby for editorials against government secrecy and judicial censorship.

Paul Conrad for his editorial cartooning during 1970.

For exposing wrongdoing within the Los Angeles City Government Commissions, resulting in resignations or criminal convictions of certain members, as well as widespread reforms.

William Tuohy for his Vietnam War correspondence in 1968.

For coverage of the Watts riots.

For a thorough, sustained and well-conceived attack on narcotics traffic and the enterprising reporting of Gene Sherman, which led to the opening of negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico to halt the flow of illegal drugs into Southern California and other border states.

A couple is photographed moments after learning that their 19-month-old child had been swept out to sea at Hermosa Beach. Jack Gaunt / Los Angeles Times

John L. Gaunt Jr. for a photo that is poignant and profoundly moving, titled "Tragedy by the Sea," showing a young couple standing together beside an angry sea in which only a few minutes earlier their year-old son had perished.

Bruce Russell for distinguished work as a cartoonist during 1945, as exemplified by the cartoon titled "Time to Bridge That Gulch."

For a successful campaign that resulted in the clarification and confirmation for all American newspapers of the right of free press as guaranteed under the Constitution.