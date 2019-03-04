Disney is adding another Fox executive, Ravi Ahuja, to its TV fold

Walt Disney Co. is continuing to bolster its television team with Fox executives, this time bringing over Ravi Ahuja to serve as president of business operations and chief financial officer for Walt Disney Television.
Disney announced the move Monday, saying Ahuja will join Disney after it finishes acquiring much of 21st Century Fox. That $71-billion deal is expected to be completed this month.
Ahuja will become a senior member of the Walt Disney Television group, overseeing finance, strategic planning, business development, affiliate sales and distribution, technology and labor relations, the company said. He also will be the liaison between the television group, which will soon be led by Fox executive Peter Rice, and the team building the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which is managed by Disney executive Kevin Mayer.
Ahuja will report to Rice, who will become chairman of Walt Disney Television, and Christine McCarthy, Disney’s chief financial officer.
Ahuja is currently the Fox Networks Group chief financial officer. He has worked at Fox since 2007 and is knowledgeable about the Fox businesses finance and accounting, including the Fox cable networks group, which includes FX Networks; the Fox Sports Media Group and National Geographic Partners.
As part of the deal, Disney is acquiring FX Networks, Fox’s international television properties and the company’s television and movie production studios.