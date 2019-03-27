Internal investigations in sexual misconduct cases often protect the accused

“What kind of burden of proof are you looking for to see if the allegations are true or credible?” said Ally Coll Steele, a lawyer and founder of the Purple Campaign to end workplace discrimination. “There is no standard for that in the corporate world like there is in the criminal world, where there is a legal system and instructions for a jury about what they have to find and how to decide a witness is credible. So it is very easy for a company to say something is not credible, especially if they want to keep someone around, like the head of a studio.”