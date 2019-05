Sinclair suiting up to be a major player in TV sports with purchase of 21 local channels

We think the legalized betting wave will be a huge tailwind. It was a key selling point for us. Legalized gambling massively increases viewer engagement and ratings. That’s a great thing for these RSNs, which have a huge volume of games. The Fox RSNs do 5,300 live sporting events a year. There is increased advertising which will come from the increased engagement and also the betting houses that will advertise in those games. And the third element is in-play gaming, which is integrated into the media. If you choose — not everyone will want to participate in betting — there will be a second screen with stats, extra information and choices for betting while the game is going on.