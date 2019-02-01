NFL kicks off Super Bowl 2019 on a higher note

But ad media buyers are expecting a Super Bowl ratings bounce back this year. A new generation of star players and enforcement of new rules creating more offense revitalized interest in the league this past season, and TV audience levels for the NFL bounced back during the regular season — up 5% overall. The CBS telecast of the AFC Championship had the largest audience for a conference title game in five years with 54 million viewers. The trend points to a lift in the Nielsen number for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII between Brady’s Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS in Atlanta.