YouTube to livestream Coachella set of K-pop band Blackpink in Times Square

YouTube, which started out as a site where people could upload amateur videos, has reworked its image over the years to emerge as a place not just for cat videos, but also highly produced music videos and original productions. But balancing those two worlds has been a challenge for the Google-owned company. YouTube has faced criticism for not doing enough to police hate speech on its platform, and some creators have complained that its changing algorithms make it difficult for them to get enough ads. YouTube has also floundered in marketing its premium service, with the name changing several times, said Verna of EMarketer.