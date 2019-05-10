Trump’s China tariffs squeeze small businesses

Negotiators had appeared to be nearing a deal when President Trump on Sunday unexpectedly announced the tariff increase, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, in response to what Trump said was China reneging on previous commitments in trade negotiations. The shocking development, coming in the week the U.S. Small Business Administration designated to celebrate entrepreneurship, is the latest blow to firms such as Heiblim’s that can’t easily pass along or absorb more costs — especially on short notice.