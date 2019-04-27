After layoffs, BuzzFeed CEO focuses on growing revenue, diversifying

The big thing is focusing on the things we’re uniquely good at doing. The stuff that has really grown for us has been big partnerships. Probably the most well known example is (BuzzFeed’s food network) Tasty which was generating no revenue on Facebook, even though it was the biggest media page on Facebook. We had to figure out our own ways to generate revenue and the partnership with Walmart was a good example of saying, ‘OK, let’s have a 100 sku [stock keeping unit] line of kitchen products that are for sale at every Walmart. Let’s put those products into every Tasty video so that when people are watching the Tasty video they can see the products.’ We have figured out ways to do things that Google [and] Facebook can’t do — things that are more creative [and] more strategic that cut across different businesses and are really solving business challenges.