Disneyland begins taking Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservations

Disneyland begins Thursday morning to accept online reservations from people who want to be the first park visitors to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the theme park’s newest expansion.
The opening of the $1-billion expansion, which opens May 31, is expected to draw such a huge crowd of fans, Disneyland has outlined several ways it plans to reduce gridlock and frustration.
Here’s how to see the new land:
-
If you make reservations to stay at one of three hotels in the Disneyland Resort during the first three weeks after the new Star Wars land opens, the park will automatically send you reservations to visit Galaxy's Edge for a four-hour period.
-
If you want to visit Galaxy’s Edge during its first three weeks without booking a hotel room, you need to make a reservation by going to the Disneyland website after 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday. Reservations are free, but you can’t get in without paying admission to the park.
-
After the first three-week period, no reservations will be needed. Disneyland representatives say the park will likely adopt a virtual queueing system to manage how many people get into the attraction. The park already operates a virtual queueing system, called FastPass. A similar online version operates from the Disneyland app.
The new land, which will resemble an out-of-the-way outpost on the planet Batuu, will feature two rides, four eateries, one space-themed cantina and five retail shops.
Only one of the two rides — the interactive Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run — will operate at first. The second Galaxy’s Edge attraction — Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — is to open later in the year.
The Star Wars land is being replicated at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. That attraction will open Aug. 29.
In hopes of easing the crush of fans when the 14-acre site opens, Disneyland engineers and landscapers have been working for several months to come up with ways to widen walkways and improve queueing systems to accommodate more visitors.
Disneyland managers announced last month that the efforts to ease congestion included removing several smoking areas from the resort and banning extra-wide strollers.