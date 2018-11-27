L.A. Auto Show 2018: 111th edition, 10 days, 1,000 vehicles

Workers hung banners, unpacked equipment-filled crates and otherwise put the finishing touches on this year’s L.A. Auto Show on Tuesday ahead of its opening at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
The 111th edition of the exhibit began this week with press and industry events; it opens to the public Friday and runs through Dec. 9. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to view the show’s nearly 1,000 vehicles from dozens of manufacturers during its 10-day run.
As in past years, most of the vehicles on display are divided between the convention center’s West and South halls. The “Garage” area under the South Hall will again feature a variety of customized and exotic vehicles, motor-racing cars and aftermarket products.
The main venues feature not only the newest models from the auto manufacturers – from Alfa Romeo and BMW to Tesla and Volvo – but also concept vehicles and new products from startup firms.
The Los Angeles exhibit is among the most popular U.S. auto shows partly because Southern California is one of the largest car-buying markets in the nation, show organizers say.
Part of the appeal is that consumers can sit in most of the vehicles, ask questions and comparison shop at their leisure without any sales pressure.
The Los Angeles show also goes beyond conventional automakers to feature the technology firms that are influencing the automotive world with new electronics, computer software and self-driving and electric-power designs.
Ticket prices and other information are available at LAAutoShow.com.