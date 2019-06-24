California Inc.: Tech giants aim not to repeat Microsoft’s antitrust mistakes

The best policy: Scientists left nearly 20,000 wallets, containing different amounts of money, around the world to see how honest people would be, reports Newsweek. The results were encouraging. “In 38 out of 40 countries, participants were overwhelmingly more likely to try to return the wallet to its owner when it contained money than when it was empty … In 98% of the cases, the money, not just the wallet, was given back.”