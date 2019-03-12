PG&E’s next CEO could be leader of Tennessee Valley Authority

Johnson is perhaps best known as the man who served as CEO of North Carolina power giant Duke Energy Corp. for less than a day. He was appointed as part of the company’s $17.8-billion takeover of Progress Energy in 2012 but was replaced eight hours later with James Rogers, the former CEO of Duke who was supposed to become executive chairman. Johnson was appointed that same year to his post at TVA, a federal agency that supplies electricity to power companies serving 10 million people in the Southeast.