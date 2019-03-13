Edison CEO talks wildfires, climate change and the utility's vanishing monopoly

Yes. Is it one big fire, is it two big fires? The reality is that with the potential scale we’ve all now learned these fires can have — and with the current policy in the state that pins the liability on utilities — that has led to significant uncertainty about our ability to recover our costs from customers, even if we think we’ve been prudent. And therefore, if we have one or two or three other major events like this, yes, that could at some point exceed our balance sheet capacity.