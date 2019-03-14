Will Tesla fans mob the Model Y, or have they been repelled by the chaos?

Then came “production hell,” followed by “delivery logistics hell.” The Palo Alto company ended 2018 with total sales of about 145,000 Model 3s, making it the bestselling luxury sedan in the U.S. But in recent weeks Tesla has been roiled by layoff announcements and other moves intended to pare costs. It announced it would close many of its stores and deliver the long-awaited $35,000 version of the car — but less than two weeks later partly reversed the closings and pushed up prices by about 3% on all other vehicles.