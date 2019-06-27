Jony Ive is leaving Apple to form independent company

Ive began leading Apple’s design team in 1996, before Apple co-founder Steve Jobs returned to the company as it was on the brink of bankruptcy. Over the last two decades, Ive’s designs, from the original iMac desktop computer in 1998 to the first iPod in 2001 and the iPad in 2010, have been a significant factor in Apple’s growth. In 2012, a year after becoming CEO, Cook put Ive in charge of software design as well.