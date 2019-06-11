Mega-deal between United Technologies and Raytheon upends the aerospace playing field

United Technologies is merging with Raytheon in an all-stock transaction that will create a behemoth with about $75 billion in sales spanning jet engines, airplane seats, missile-defense systems and radar technologies. There have been only four aerospace and defense deals valued at more than $10 billion in the last decade, and United Technologies now accounts for three of them. As for the others, Boeing Co. spent more on publicly disclosed aerospace M&A over that period than either General Electric Co. or Honeywell International Inc., reflecting a push to bring more of its supply-chain in house.