Wells Fargo’s interim CEO may turn permanent as other candidates back away

Wells Fargo’s directors have yet to publicly indicate which way they’re leaning. Complicating their decision is a narrowing field of potential candidates, with some saying they are not interested in coming out of retirement or are committed to current jobs. Some earn more running divisions at rival lenders than what Wells Fargo typically pays its leader. And a few would have to give up tens of millions of dollars in deferred pay from their current employers to join a competitor — money that Wells Fargo may not be able to replace without risking a public-relations firestorm.