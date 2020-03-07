Hot Property newsletter: Highs and lows in big-name real estate

Just because the owner’s name is big doesn’t always mean mega-bucks when it comes to real estate sales. This week we did see a major reality show creator pull down $28 million for his Bel-Air estate. But we also found a former Major League Baseball team owner parting with an 88-acre Riverside County ranch for $550,000.

Newsletter Inside the homes of the rich and famous. Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Our Home of the Week is a classic Craftsman in Angelino Heights. Among original details are a bay window with a seat on the stair landing and an arched brick fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets in the living room. The restored two-story dates to 1905 and is listed at $1.795 million.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Estate gets buyer’s vote

“American Idol” creator Simon Fuller has sold his Bel-Air estate for $28 million.

In the ’90s, the Georgian-style house was owned by “Full House” actress Lori Laughlin and her husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, who are currently awaiting trial for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal. They eventually sold the property to billionaire businessman David Murdock.

Dubbed the Fredericks Residence, the 11,200-square-foot mansion was built in 1927 by Gordon Kaufmann, the architect behind the Hoover Dam, the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills and the old Los Angeles Times building in downtown L.A.

The whitewashed brick home sits on a 1.6-acre lot with sweeping city and ocean views. The interiors include an expansive entry hall, a living room with wainscoting, a circular wood-paneled library, a formal dining room with space for 20 and seven bedrooms.

A guesthouse, a greenhouse, manicured hedges and lawns fill the rest of the grounds.

The mansion Simon Fuller sold has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms within its 11,200 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Kaling’s latest project

A trust tied to comedian-actress Mindy Kaling has paid $9.55 million for Frank and Barbara Sinatra’s Malibu home.

The oceanfront estate served as a hangout for Sinatra’s star-studded crew. Frequent guests included Dick Martin, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Eydie Gormé, Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke.

The house contains seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms within its 5,824 square feet. An elevator accesses the second story, where an expansive master suite features dual bathrooms, a steam room, a hair salon and a lounge area with a fireplace. There’s also a courtyard with a plunge pool and a spacious patio overlooking the ocean.

Kaling, 40, starred in her eponymous comedy series “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017. Her more recent work includes “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Ocean’s 8" and “Late Night.” She acted, produced, directed and wrote for “The Office.”

Sinatra, who died in 1998 at 82, sold more than 150 million records during his prolific music career. His hits included “Strangers in the Night,” “My Way” and “New York, New York.”

Mindy Kaling bought a Malibu Beach house that once belonged to Frank Sinatra. (Mike Helfrich)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Become a subscriber. Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most.

Her Victorian’s no secret

A trust connected to Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts has paid $8.3 million for a century-old Victorian Revival-style home in the San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood.

The shingled exterior encloses five levels of living space in about 6,200 square feet.

Fireplaces anchor the living room, dining area and a pair of lounges. Other highlights include an office, a bonus room, a wet bar, a wood-paneled wine cellar and five bedrooms.

Roberts, 52, won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich” and received nominations for “Steel Magnolias,” “Pretty Woman” and “August: Osage County.” More recently, she starred in “Wonder,” “Ben Is Back” and “Homecoming.”

The Victorian home Julia Roberts bought has five levels of living space. (Realtor.com)

Offbeat even for Venice

Actress Kim Raver of “24” and “Grey’s Anatomy” and her husband, director Manu Boyer, have sold their home in Venice for $2.7 million.

The offbeat two-story has a flexible floor plan, polished concrete floors and four bedrooms within more than 2,000 square feet of space. The gated property contains a fire pit, an outdoor shower and a small patio.

Raver, 50, has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Teddy Altman since 2009. Among her other TV credits are “Revolution” and “Third Watch.”

Boyer wrote and directed the 2015 film drama “To Whom It May Concern.” Last year, he directed the Lifetime television movies “Family Pictures” and “Tempting Fate.”

Kim Raver and Manu Boyer have sold their modern two-story in Venice. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Back at the Autry ranch

Jackie Autry, former Angels owner and widow of iconic cowboy entertainer Gene Autry, has sold her Riverside County horse ranch for $550,000.

The bucolic ranch spans 88 acres in Anza and includes three homes and equestrian facilities.

The property is fenced and takes in views of the surrounding mountains.

Jackie Autry, 78, became the legal owner of the Angels baseball team following her husband’s death in 1998. She served as honorary American League president from 2000 to 2015.

The ranch Jackie Autry sold encompasses 88 acres. (Redfin.com)

Her favorite room

“Narcos: Mexico” actress Teresa Ruiz makes herself at home in the garden of her Santa Monica cottage. She finds the lush, shaded spot perfect for coffee, reading and working. “The preparation for all the characters I’ve done has happened right here,” she said. Ficus trees create a backdrop for bursts of purple flowers in summer. A glider, a wooden table and chairs and her labradoodle Louie complete the scene.

“Narcos: Mexico” actress Teresa Ruiz finds inspiration in her garden. The co-star of Netflix’s cartel drama likes to spend her mornings in a leafy haven. (Jesse Goddard/For The Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, tennis great Pete Sampras and his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, listed their newly built compound in Lake Sherwood for $25 million. The 13,000-square-foot contemporary and a guesthouse sat on 20 hilltop acres with 360-degree views, a north-south tennis court and a swimming pool.

Twenty years ago, actress Priscilla Presley sold three acres in the Montecito area to actress Victoria Principal for about $3 million. Presley had planned to build on the site, which had a guesthouse, but changed her mind.

What we’re reading

An Airbnb in Scottdale, Ariz., includes a massive swimming pool with its own lazy river, reports Travel + Leisure. Before you pack up your inner tube, however, stop at the bank. The seven-bedroom house, which can sleep 16, is renting for $1,695 a night.

The website Alot takes on 40 kitchen design mistakes with a slide show. We have to agree with their picks. Can we all please say goodbye to white appliances, harsh fluorescent lighting, pot racks and kitchen desks?