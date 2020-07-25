Hot Property Newsletter: Summertime and the livin’ is … elsewhere

Actors and musicians are doing their part to keep the local real estate market hopping. This week’s stars include a veteran Oscar winner, a pop singer and a cast member from “The Office.”

Our Home of the Week in Los Feliz was built in 1940 for orchestrator-composer Leonid Raab. The traditional home, set on roughly half an acre, centers on a voluminous living room that brings to mind images of entertaining in the Golden Age of Hollywood. The asking price is $3.6 million.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



A delicious profit in Malibu

Anthony Hopkins got an offer he could sink his teeth into. The Oscar-winning actor just sold his coastal Cape Cod in Malibu for $10.5 million. He paid $3.795 million for the place back in 2001.

Set on an ocean-view bluff, the one-acre property features a four-bedroom home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a pool and a pool house.

Bay windows line the kitchen, which expands to a solarium-like breakfast nook. A spiral staircase leads to the upper levels.

Hopkins, 82, won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” and has received Oscar nominations for “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon,” “Amistad” and “The Two Popes.”

Anthony Hopkins has sold his red-roofed Cape Cod-inspired home, set on a bluff in Malibu. (Nareg Frandjian)

Singer tries out new material

Singer Miley Cyrus has purchased a Hidden Hills home through a trust for slightly more than $4.95 million in an off-market transaction. The seller was Steven Baio, brother of actor Scott Baio.

The 1950s traditional-style house, recently renovated and expanded, is set on more than an acre of land. A home theater with a snack bar, formal living and dining rooms, a family room, six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are within the 6,000 square feet of living space.

Outdoors, there’s a dining area, a barbecue pavilion and a lagoon-style swimming pool.

The 27-year-old has released six studio albums, most recently “Younger Now” in 2017. Her seventh album, “She is Miley Cyrus,” is expected later this year.

The 1.18-acre estate Miley Cyrus’ trust bought has a swimming pool and a fenced pasture. (NearMap)

Selling his home office?

It’s not quite a beet farm, but Rainn Wilson’s home boasts a similar vibe.

The actor, who played Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” just listed his bucolic compound in Agoura Hills for $1.699 million. That’s about half a million more than he paid for the property in 2005.

The half-acre rural retreat includes a three-bedroom home, a sky-lit writer’s studio with pine floors, equestrian facilities and a garage remodeled into a music room. The 3,300-square-foot main house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms among its living spaces.

Wilson, 54, won three Emmys for his role on “The Office.” More recently, he starred in “Backstrom,” “Mom” and the 2018 action film “The Meg.”

Rainn Wilson’s half-acre compound includes a two-story home, a writer’s studio and a barn. (Realtor.com)

‘Uncle Jesse’ empties his house

John Stamos has sold his longtime home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $4.24 million. The “Full House” star paid $3.57 million for the French Country-style estate back in 2005.

Beamed ceilings top hardwood floors in the living spaces, which include a great room with a dramatic stone fireplace, four bedrooms and four bathrooms within 3,500 square feet of interiors.

A swimming pool and a guesthouse used as a music room complete the property.

Stamos, 56, has starred in “General Hospital,” “ER” and “You.” He recently reprised his role as Uncle Jesse in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which he also executive produced.

John Stamos has parted with his longtime home in the Beverly Hills area. (Realtor.com)

Party pad goes for a song

“American Idol” alum Adam Lambert has sold his Hollywood Hills digs for $2.92 million, or $75,000 shy of what he paid six years ago.

The stark contemporary has roughly 3,000 square feet containing three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor living room, a rounded breakfast nook and a dining room with a wine closet.

A guest suite, which he used as a music room, comes with a separate entrance.

Lambert, 38, gained fame as a runner-up on the music competition show “American Idol” in 2009 and has gone on to release four studio albums, including 2020’s “Velvet.” He has also toured as part of the Queen + Adam Lambert ensemble.

The contemporary home Adam Lambert sold has a circular breakfast nook. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, golfer Mark O’Meara teed up his Escondido residence for $695,000. O’Meara had just won the National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach for the second consecutive year before listing the four-bedroom house. Among its features was a putting green the golfer had installed, designed by John Lamrock, who helped create the Carmel Mountain Ranch golf course.

It was 20 years ago that Judge Joseph A. Wapner of “The People’s Court” listed his Bel-Air home of more than three decades for sale. Wapner and his wife, Mickey, had purchased a Century City condo earlier in the year that they intended to move into. He died in 2017 at 97.

A decade ago, the Beverly Hills Post Office-area home used to film the VH1 dating show “Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch,” starring former NFL player Chad Johnson, came onto the market for $13.5 million. Johnson, who went by the name Chad Ochocinco from 2008 to 2012, now makes his home in Florida. His next-door neighbor? Well, let’s just say you may have heard of the guy.



What we’re reading

The 1955 house in Brentwood used for the original exterior shots of “The Golden Girls” is for sale at $2.999 million, reports TMZ. In addition to the TV cachet, the Midcentury Modern includes four bedrooms, 3,000 square feet of living space and a kitchen painted in turquoise, avocado and yellow.

A 157-acre private island off Ireland’s coast has sold for more than $6.3 million, and the buyer never stepped foot on the property before closing the deal, reports CNN. Horse Island, with three beaches and seven houses, sold via negotiations over WhatsApp.

