John Stamos sells romantic retreat for $4.24 million

One year and three price cuts later, actor John Stamos has finally sold his longtime home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The French Country-style estate just traded hands for $4.24 million, records show.

That’s about 37% shy of his asking price last summer, but still a nice improvement upon the $3.57 million the “Full House” star paid back in 2005. The sale comes about a year after he picked up a Cape Cod-style spot in Hidden Hills for $5.75 million.

There’s plenty of privacy, as the property is perched on a knoll behind a private gated street and a private gated driveway. Inside, the grounds feature a romantic 1950s home surrounded by gardens, fountains and lush landscaping.

Beamed ceilings top hardwood floors in the living spaces, which include a dining area, sky-lit chef’s kitchen and great room with a dramatic stone fireplace. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the 3,500-square-foot interior.

French doors open outside, where a stone patio takes in sweeping city and mountain views. A swimming pool and a guesthouse, currently used as a music room, complete the property.

In addition to “Full House,” Stamos, 56, has starred in “General Hospital,” “ER” and “You.” He also recently reprised his role as Uncle Jesse in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which he also executive produced.

During the ’90s, he owned a Mediterranean mansion on six acres in Calabasas before selling it for $2.15 million in 2001. The property recently went back up for sale at $4.1 million.

Aileen Comora and Paul Lester of the Agency held the listing. Thomas Davila of Compass represented the buyer.