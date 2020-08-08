Hot Property Newsletter: Eyebrow-raising home features

Golf-course views, home gyms, beachfront. We think we’ve pretty well seen it all when it comes to home amenities. And yet ... this week’s lineup provides a few surprises including an Orange County mansion with a miniature hockey rink and a room full of roses in a hot pink house in Sherman Oaks.

Our Home of the Week is a contemporary loft in Hollywood asking $1.9 million. The four levels and 2,510 square feet of living space feature a two-story mural by street artists RETNA and EL MAC.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



Closing the books in Bel-Air

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, awaiting sentencing for their role in the college admissions scandal, just sold a Bel-Air estate to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for $18.75 million — significantly shy of the $35 million they were originally asking.

While that’s more than the $14 million they paid for the gated Mediterranean villa five years ago, they may still take a net loss, as they spent a small fortune renovating the property during their stay.

Once owned by actor Charles Bronson, the 1929 home spans 12,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and living spaces that take in sweeping golf-course views.

Pivoting walls of glass open outside, where a patio lined with arches leads to a swimming pool and spa. A gym, a staff room, a five-car garage and circular motor court also occupy the three-quarters of an acre.

Loughlin, 56, is known best for her role as Aunt Becky in “Full House.” Other credits include “90210” and “When Calls the Heart.” Giannulli, 57, founded the clothing company Mossimo in the ‘80s.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have sold their 1929 Mediterranean mansion in Bel-Air. (Matthew Brush)

J.Lo’s next release

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez have listed their home in Malibu for sale at $7.99 million. The couple bought the property last year from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million.

The three-story house sits on the sand and has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and more than 4,400 square feet of living space. Rodriguez and Lopez had begun renovating the home, which Lopez described in an interview as “a little fixer-upper next to the water.”

Lopez, 51, has sold roughly 80 million records worldwide and appeared in 34 films, including “Selena.”

Rodriguez, 45, amassed 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. His scores of accolades include 14 All-Star Game appearances and a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have listed a Malibu house for sale. (Realtor.com)

His personal ice rink

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and his wife, Paige, have put their sprawling estate in Coto de Caza up for sale at $10,799,999.

The two-story house, built in 2003 and recently overhauled, blends modern and farmhouse styles. A two-story entry, an office with coffered ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, a solarium, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms occupy some 10,000 square feet of living space.

In addition to the main house, the 4.6-acre property contains a small outdoor hockey rink, a putting green, a lighted batting cage and a dog run. There’s also a swimming pool and a guesthouse.

Getzlaf, 35, has spent his entire 13-year career with the Ducks, making three all-star teams. He won a Stanley Cup title with the Ducks in 2007.

Looks like Ryan Getzlaf takes his work home with him. (Realtor.com)

This place is in the pink

Actress Bella Thorne’s home in Sherman Oaks is a top contender for the most bizarre listing in Los Angeles. The hot-pink-hued house — full of clashing colors, extravagant murals and rooms full of roses — just surfaced for sale at $2.55 million.

Rainbow stairs draw the eye in the entry, and a multicolored mural runs the length of the two-story wall. The 4,500-square-foot floor plan contains five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a center-island kitchen with a built-in espresso machine and a blue-and-green living room with feather boas cascading down the windows.

Another highlight is the rose room, a hot-pink space wrapped in papery flowers with a pink pendant chair hanging from the ceiling.

Thorne, 22, started her career as a model before landing roles in “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Big Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” Her film credits include “Blended,” “The DUFF” and “Infamous.”

Actress Bella Thorne amid shades of pink in her Sherman Oaks home. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

No longer in the neighborhood

Actress-writer Beth Behrs, who stars on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” has sold her home in the Hollywood Dell for $1.915 million.

The 1920s house has been updated and features two fireplaces, three bedrooms and three bathrooms in some 2,600 square feet of space. Wrap-around decking and a garden terrace create additional living space outdoors. A two-car garage sits off the front.

She bought the house through a trust from actors Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson in 2014 for $1.488 million.

Behrs, 34, is known for her work on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” as well as film roles in “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” and “Hello, My Name Is Doris.”

A retro range with double ovens blends into the contemporary look at the house Beth Behrs recently sold. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, Hot Property took a detour outside the state with news of Gary Coleman’s ongoing move. The actor of “Diff’rent Strokes” fame had just sold his Illinois home and finished construction on another outside of Denver, but was on the lookout for a “pied-a-terre” in California.

It was 20 years ago when country music star Dwight Yoakam cut a deal in Malibu, selling his 12.6-acre ranch for around its $825,000 asking price. Yoakam made his film writing-directing debut in 2000 with “South of Heaven, West of Hell” and largely financed the project before his production company filed for bankruptcy. Earlier that year, he had borrowed $500,000 against the property.

Ten years ago, rapper-actress Eve Jeffers, who performs as Eve, listed her Hollywood Hills home for sale at about $2 million or for lease at $15,000 a month. The contemporary Mediterranean would remain on the market for a year before selling for about 33% less — $1.325 million.



What we’re reading

Supermodel Kendall Jenner’s L.A. home recently opened its doors to Architectural Digest. Amid the warm organic textures, comfy furniture and earth tones are some flashy contemporary art pieces and a shiny brass bathtub.

Imagine choosing to live alone on a scenic Italian island for 30 years. CNN reports that Mauro Morandi’s idyllic life is about to change. The 81-year-old caretaker faces eviction as the landowner, La Maddalena National Park, plans to turn his ramshackle hut into an environmental observatory.