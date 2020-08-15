Hot Property newsletter: And now for some finished business

August is seeing its fair share of home sales among actors, athletes and others. But we’ll start this week’s collection with the listing of an Oscar-winning actress in Pacific Palisades. (Hint: She took a one-way trip in a 1966 Thunderbird in one of her most famous film roles.)

Newsletter Inside the homes of the rich and famous. Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Our Home of the Week is a renovated house in Sherman Oaks. Pyramid skylights, rough stone work and a media room have given a fresh look to the original 1950s-era construction. The asking price is $2.67 million.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

Advertisement

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



This place is off the cliff

Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis has listed her longtime home in Pacific Palisades for sale at $5.995 million.

The Mediterranean-style house features a sculptural fireplace flanked by picture windows in the living room. Dark hardwood floors unify the living spaces, including the 5,146-square-foot home’s five bedrooms.

A trellis-topped patio and tiered gardens fill out the nearly half-acre of grounds.

Advertisement

Davis, 64, is known for her film roles in “Thelma & Louise” (1991) and “A League of Their Own” (1992). She received an Oscar for her supporting role in the 1988 film “The Accidental Tourist.”

Actress Geena Davis added artful accents to her Pacific Palisades home. (Lee Manning Photography)

He found a like-minded buyer

Actor Shemar Moore of “Criminal Minds” fame has sold his longtime home in Encino for $2.4 million.

The yellow Spanish-style house, built in 1963, was extensively updated during Moore’s stay and features dark wood floors, high ceilings and an upgraded kitchen. Some 3,600 square feet of interior space includes five bedrooms and bathrooms plus a bonus room for an office/gym.

Advertisement

The grounds, more than a quarter of an acre, contain a custom swimming pool, a fire pit and patio space.

The 50-year-old actor is known for his long-running roles on “The Young and the Restless” as well as the crime drama “Criminal Minds.” He currently stars on the show “S.W.A.T.”

Actor Shemar Moore has parted with his Encino home. (Realtor.com)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Advertisement

Actress doubles her money

“Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter has sold her Hollywood Hills house for $1.384 million — more than double what she paid actor Hank Azaria for the place seven years ago.

Modern updates mix with original details in the nearly 1,500-square-foot floor plan. A bright orange front door enlivens the white exterior.

There are two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and two bathrooms with custom tile. A deck with a swimming pool overlooks the city.

Ritter, 38, starred in “Breaking Bad” and “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23” before landing the lead role in the Netflix series “Jessica Jones.”

Advertisement

Actress Krysten Ritter has sold a home in the Hollywood Hills. (Realtor.com)

Houston Rocket takes a loss

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore has sold his gated home in Tarzana for $2.625 million. He bought the property in 2018 for $2.75 million.

The farmhouse-inspired two-story features wide-plank wood floors, a movie theater and a glass-enclosed wine cellar set between the living and dining rooms. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms plus an office in more than 5,000 square feet of space.

The one-third-acre lot also contains a trellis-covered patio, an outdoor fireplace, a sports court and a swimming pool.

Advertisement

McLemore, 27, was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by Sacramento. The guard spent time with the Kings and Grizzlies before joining the Rockets last year.

A wine room is among features at the Tarzana home sold by Ben McLemore. (The Agency)

Meanwhile, back at the ranch

The Lake Tahoe ranch used in the opening sequence of the long-running TV western “Bonanza” has sold for $38 million.

The 24-acre lakeshore property has changed since it was used to portray the fictional Cartwright family’s Ponderosa Ranch. These days, the spread contains two homes, built in 2004, for a total of nine bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms across more than 18,000 square feet.

Advertisement

Interior features include a wine cellar, a crafts room, a movie theater, a gym, two offices, and a spacious billiards room with a wet bar under vaulted ceilings. A stretch of sandy beach leads to a private dock with a boat lift.

“Bonanza” ran for 14 seasons and had 431 episodes from 1959 to 1973, making it NBC’s longest-running western show.

The Cartwrights were played by Dan Blocker, left, Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts and Michael Landon. Bonus points if you remember their character names. (NBC)

The Lake Tahoe estate used for “Bonanza” today holds two homes that combine for more than 18,000 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

From the archives

Thirty years ago, the Beverly Hills home of actress Barbara Stanwyck came and went in the blink of an eye for nearly its $1.775 million asking price. Sold a week after being listed, the 1950s house was described as having two bedrooms, a maid’s room, a swimming pool and about 3,400 square feet of space. The “Double Indemnity” star, who died that year, had owned the house since the ’80s.

It was 20 years ago that Grayhall, the Beverly Hills home of Herbalife founder Mark Hughes, surfaced for sale at $29 million. Originally built as a hunting lodge for Harry D. Lombard, godfather of film star Carole Lombard, the estate was once leased by Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford and later owned by George Hamilton. More recently, another Hughes holding made the news: an undeveloped 157-acre property in Beverly Crest that was listed in 2018 for $1 billion.

Ten years ago, fresh off her first appearance as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel films, Scarlett Johansson cut a deal in the Hollywood Hills, selling her home for $4 million. The sale came three years after the actress bought another home from director-producer Harold Becker for $7 million.



What we’re reading

A floating home for sale in Portland made a splash over at Realtor.com. The futuristic-looking three-bedroom has 3,000 square feet of living space and comes with its own boat slip. Wrapped in anodized aluminum, the domed residence is listed at $850,000.

Advertisement

Loftus Hall, a 22-room mansion with income-earning potential is for sale in Wexford, Ireland, at $2.9 million. Its main feature? The more than 27,000-square-foot part-gothic, part-Palladian manor is haunted, reports House Beautiful. Legend has it that the 63-acre tourist attraction was visited by the devil himself one stormy night in the mid-1700s. Live-streaming cameras show what goes on there after dark today.