Rangers star Shin-Soo Choo lists lavish Texas mansion for $2.3 million

Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is stepping up to the plate in Texas. His loaded mansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Southlake is up for sale at $2.3 million, records show.

About 20 miles north of Globe Life Park, where the Rangers play, the stone-clad home sits at the end of a horseshoe-shaped driveway on a grassy one-acre lot.

Eye-catchers across the two-story interior include wrought-iron rails, flagstone accents, custom cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. In 9,332 square feet, there are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, eight fireplaces and an abundance of expansive living spaces.

There’s a two-story living room, a walk-in wine cellar and a media room with a rounded nook and booth seating. Double islands anchor the kitchen, and dual fireplaces fill the adjacent family room.

A trio of chandeliers tops the master suite, which comes complete with a sauna and dual-sided fireplace. A movie theater and game room with a wet bar round out the interior.

Out back, a series of covered living and dining areas connect to a resort-style swimming pool with a slide, spa and sun shelf. A second-story balcony surveys the scene from above.

Amber Weitzer of Couture Real Estate firm holds the listing.



A native of South Korea, Choo signed with the Mariners in 2005 and has since played for the Indians, Reds and Rangers. With the Rangers, he hit for the cycle in 2015 and was named an All-Star last season.

He bought the home in 2014, records show, a few months after signing a seven-year deal worth $130 million with the squad.