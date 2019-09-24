Hollywood producer Mike Medavoy looks to cut a deal in the Beverly Hills Post Office area

Mike Medavoy, Phoenix Pictures chairman and chief executive, and wife Irena have have put a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area on the market for $5.495 million.

The East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre with a detached guesthouse, a motor court and a two-car garage.

Built in 1947, the main house has been updated and features a turreted entry, a formal dining room, a gleaming chef’s kitchen, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,830 square feet of interior. The step-down living room has vaulted ceilings and a speakeasy-style wet bar.

French doors off the kitchen and dining areas open to a covered patio. Flagstone surrounds the swimming pool, which has a raised spa. A fireplace, lawn, hedges and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.

Medavoy, 78, co-founded Orion Pictures in the late 1970s and previously served as chairman of TriStar Pictures and head of production for United Artists before co-founding Phoenix Pictures in the ’90s.

The producer has worked on scores of films including seven that won Oscars for best picture. Among the winners are “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Rocky” and “Annie Hall.” His credits also include “Shutter Island,” “Black Swan” and “Zodiac.”

He and his wife bought the house two years ago for $4.75 million, records show.



Jade Mills and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.