Tobey Maguire relists his empty acre in Brentwood for $12 million

Eleven years later, Tobey Maguire’s plot of land in Brentwood is as empty as the day he bought it. Now, the actor is hoping to shed the vacant property, offering it up for sale at $11.995 million, down from $14.25 million last year.

That leaves him a bit of wiggle room to turn a profit. Records show Maguire shelled out $10 million for the property through a trust in 2008.

Clocking in at just under an acre, the flat, fenced lot sits above Sunset Boulevard in Brentwood’s 90049 ZIP Code — which The Times reported was the nation’s 30th priciest ZIP Code in 2018.

That year, the median home there sold for $2.25 million. That number grew last month; based on 24 sales in August, the median sales price was $2.915 million, according to CoreLogic.

1 / 3 Street view of the lot. (Realtor.com) 2 / 3 Aerial view of the lot. (Realtor.com) 3 / 3 Overhead view of the lot. (Realtor.com)

Before Maguire bought it, the property held a charming Monterey Colonial-style home designed by noted architect John Byers. According to an old listing, former owners included actor Jack Oakie, actress Greta Garbo and filmmaker H.C. Potter.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Maguire, 44, boasts a regular string of film credits dating back to the ‘90s, with notable roles in “The Cider House Rules,” “Seabiscuit,” “The Great Gatsby” and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in 2009’s “Brothers.”



The L.A. native made a pair of real estate moves in 2017, selling a Santa Monica bungalow for $3.325 million and buying the West Hollywood home of architect Clive Wilkinson for $3.375 million. In 2015, he sold another house in the Brentwood area for $10.4 million.