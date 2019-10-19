Hot Property Newsletter: L.A.’s celebrity-forward neighborhoods see more realty action

If you assembled a giant map of celebrity homes in L.A. County you’d see clustering on the Westside and in the Valley. This week’s collection follows that pattern with stars shining in Venice, the Hollywood Hills and Pacific Palisades as well as Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys.

Our Home of the Week is an eco-conscious contemporary in Venice priced at $3.495 million. Outside, a vertical garden rises above the roofline. Inside, textured tiles give definition to a two-story wall that separates the four bedrooms from the other living areas.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Advertisement

Lord of the keyrings

Actor Elijah Wood, known for his role as hobbit Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has put his rental compound in Venice on the market for $1.995 million.

Shielded from the street by tall bamboo, the property has two bungalows with a total of two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a little more than 1,400 square feet of living space. The front bungalow, designed in the Craftsman style and built in 1921, has period-appropriate windows with decorative sashes, high ceilings and cork floors.

The back bungalow features a small kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining area and a living room with painted wood floors.

Advertisement

Wood, 38, bought the bungalows in 2004 for $1.2 million, records show. In recent years, the properties have been leased out for as much as $5,250 a month.

He starred this year in the comedy-thriller film “Come to Daddy” and has a voice role on the animated show “Star Wars Resistance.”

White walls form a backdrop for Craftsman details at Elijah Wood’s Venice rental units. (Realtor.com)

Swimming with the sellers

“Shark Tank” investor Robert Herjavec has listed an architectural showplace in Hollywood Hills for $6.495 million. He paid $6.7 million for the property just two years ago, records show.

Perhaps he is hoping a feeding frenzy of potential buyers will bid up the asking price.

The two-story contemporary, set on a third of an acre, has an exterior of glass, concrete and stained wood. Inside, some 4,500 square feet of sleek living space includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A pair of patios — one covered, one open — descend to a grassy lawn at the back of the house. A swimming pool and spa complete the scene.

Advertisement

Herjavec has appeared as a judge in all 11 seasons of “Shark Tank,” a reality show where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to investors, including Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary.

Perched in Outpost Estates, the architectural home holds five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of sleek, open-concept living spaces. (Realtor.com)

R&B singer’s latest release

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is selling his Sherman Oaks home, which is listed at $1,999,999.

The Cape Code-inspired house, built in 2016, is clad in blue and accented with white trim. Wide-plank oak flooring unifies the 4,590 square feet of living space. In addition to the ground-floor guest suite, there are four upstairs bedrooms and a total of five full bathrooms and one half-bath.

An indoor-outdoor lounge opens to lawn, a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall features and a barbecue area.

The record producer-actor-dancer, 39, won a Grammy Award for his contemporary R&B album “Because of You.” He is a judge on the reality show “World of Dance.”

The five-bedroom home that singer Ne-Yo owned has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)

Advertisement

Buyer plunks out $8.5 million

Songwriter-composer-pianist Stephan Moccio has sold his contemporary-style home in Pacific Palisades for $8.5 million.

The multilevel house, completed last year, has a clean-looking black façade punctuated by bands of clerestory windows and sliding glass doors.

Reclaimed barn-wood floors, marble walls and custom steelwork add visual interest to the 5,113 square feet of living space. Among the five bedrooms and six bathrooms is a master suite with a balcony overlooking the one-acre grounds.

Moccio co-wrote and co-produced songs for the film “Fifty Shades of Grey” and its soundtrack, “Earned It.” The producer is known for co-writing “Wrecking Ball” for Miley Cyrus’ “Bangerz” album and the Celine Dion song “A New Day Has Come.”

Stephan Moccio has parted with his piano-friendly home in Pacific Palisades. (Jim Bartsch)

Where Rose Marie entertained

The longtime residence of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” actress Rose Marie has been sold in Van Nuys for $1.05 million.

Her home for nearly all of its 70 years, the 1949 ranch house retains such features as wood-beamed ceilings, a natural stone fireplace and picture display ledges. The actress-singer often entertained in the wood-paneled lounge and bar. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Burl Ives, Betty White and Tim Conway were among the frequent guests. The 2,856-square-foot house contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The home sits on about a third of an acre with fruit trees, a free-form swimming pool and a changing room.

Marie, who died in 2017 at 94, got her start in show business on stage as child singer “Baby Rose Marie.” In addition to costarring on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961-66, she also appeared on “The Doris Day Show” and was a 14-year-long panelist on “The Hollywood Squares.”

A staff with musical notes adorns the swimming pool of Rose Marie’s longtime home. (Tom Queally)

Her favorite room

Actress Kristen Gutoskie, known for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Chicago Fire,” uses knickknacks from her world travels to turn her eclectic Silver Lake living room into a “well-rounded and harmonious space.” Her Peruvian musical instruments and spiritual artifacts include a carved wooden head. “It’s made out of palo santo,” she said, referring to the Latin American rainforest tree related to frankincense and myrrh. “The hippie in me really enjoys the smell of it.”

Actress Kristen Gutoskie relaxes in the living room of her Silver Lake home. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, actor James Franco listed his Sunset Strip-area compound for $3.695 million. The Spanish-style villa, built in 1923, came with a swimming pool and a guest casita.

Twenty years ago, actress and comedian Carol Burnett completed an extensive remodel of a Santa Barbara house she bought earlier that year for about $2 million. The Mediterranean-style house had three bedrooms in about 5,000 square feet.

Thirty years ago, Emmy-winning actress Candice Bergen bought a house in the Beverly Hills Post Office Area as a place to live while shooting her CBS-TV show “Murphy Brown.” Built in 1957, the one-story, Colonial-style house had three bedrooms, maid’s quarters, four bathrooms, a fireplace and a pool.

What we’re reading

The rural hamlet of Campo in far eastern San Diego County is for sale, reports the San Diego Union Tribune. The 16-acre village includes a mix of former Army barracks turned into apartments, single-family homes and seven commercial properties — most of which were built in the 1940s. No price has been set. The seller is waiting to see what offers roll in.

Here’s a new one on us from CandysDirt.com. A Dallas area outfit called Bungalo is offering home inspections that go beyond the veil — literally. This month they’ve taken their home inspection process one step further and are checking Bungalo homes for paranormal activity.