Turns out actor Jason Statham’s Malibu lair is expendable

Action-thriller actor Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have listed their Malibu beach house for sale at $19.95 million.
The black-shingled contemporary has a distinctive appearance that sets it apart from neighboring homes in the Malibu Colony enclave. The renovated lair-like residence contains 3,909 square feet of interiors that look out on a horizon of ocean.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
The distinctive black-shingled house sits along the sand in Malibu Colony.
Among the living spaces are the main living area with a brick fireplace, the dining area, a den, a family room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The guest house has its own kitchen and bathroom.
Walls of glass connect the indoor and outdoor living spaces. A patio provides direct access to the beach.
Statham, 52, has been in the “Fast & Furious,” “Expendables” and “Transporter” films including this year’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”
Huntington-Whiteley, 32, is known for her modeling work with Victoria’s Secret and the British fashion house Burberry.
Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents.
Public records show the property last sold a decade ago for $10.625 million.