Actress Vivica Fox puts Porter Ranch home up for sale

Actress Vivica Fox of “Kill Bill” and “Independence Day” fame is looking to leave the Valley, listing her single-story home in Porter Ranch for $1.049 million.

She paid $873,000 for the property in 2015 a year after it was built, records show.

In a guard-gated community with a pool and spa, the three-bedroom home draws the eye with an exterior of stucco and stone. Inside, crystal chandeliers and custom stained-glass windows give the common spaces some character.

1 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The chandelier-topped living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The office. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Portraits of Fox’s favorite pop stars — including Madonna, Whitney Houston and Prince — adorn the walls. Last year, she told The Times that the living room was her favorite space because she used it to entertain.

The kitchen and dining area feature hardwood floors, and the bedrooms and office are lined with carpet. Dual chandeliers frame the master suite with a spa tub. Custom wallpaper fills the guest bedrooms.

Arched doorways navigate the 2,200-square-foot floor plan, which expands out back to a covered patio with a fireplace. Beyond that, a tiered backyard has a lawn and landscaping.

Jo Ann Oster of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Advertisement

Fox, 55, has appeared in a film every year since 1995, and her roles in two 1996 blockbusters — “Independence Day” and “Set It Off” — helped launch her career. On the television side, she has starred in “Days of Our Lives,” “Generations,” “Out All Night,” “Missing” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”