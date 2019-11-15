311 drummer Chad Sexton lists Fillmore pad for sale

Chad Sexton, drummer for the rock band 311, has put his home in Fillmore on the market for $2.45 million.

Designed by Chalfant Head, the 1950s Midcentury Modern-style house is surrounded by avocado orchards on a 20-acre knoll.

Sited to take in panoramic views, the 2,744-square-foot house features walls of glass, ceramic tile floors, custom built-ins, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A fireplace lined in river rock lies in a corner of the living room. The eat-in kitchen opens to the dining room, which has a built-in buffet.

Outside, radiating eaves extend from the home’s broad hip roof to provide cover for various patios and an outdoor kitchen. Lawn, mature trees, a swimming pool and a bonus studio/workshop fill out the grounds.

Sexton bought the house in 2008 for $1.435 million, public records show.

Joan Duffy of Compass holds the listing.

Sexton is an original member of 311, which was formed Omaha in the late 1980s. The alternative rock group is known for its self-titled 1995 album, which featured the singles “Down” and “All Mixed Up.”

Earlier this year, 311 released its 13th studio album, “Voyager.”